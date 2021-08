Over the past 72 hours there have been a lot of decisions made. Some of these decisions were made locally by our board and our central office administration while others were made in Frankfort. The Adair County Board of Education and the staff of Adair County schools are committed to Adair County students, their families, the community and the decisions we make will always be based on what we feel is best for everyone, especially our students. We take every piece of feedback into consideration and every piece plays a role in our decision-making process.