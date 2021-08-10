Cancel
Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces New Members of National Curatorial Council

sarasotamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hermitage Artist Retreat recently announced its 2021-2022 Curatorial Council, comprised of national arts leaders spanning the fields of theater, visual art, music, literature, and arts education. The newest additions to the Council include Oregon Shakespeare Festival artistic director Nataki Garrett, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Mitchell Jackson, and celebrated WQXR radio host Terrance McKnight. The Curatorial Council selects artists across multiple disciplines for Hermitage Fellowships.

