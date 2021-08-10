Hermitage Artist Retreat Announces New Members of National Curatorial Council

HUDSON — Upstage Productions announces the appointment of Bob Bucci to the Board of Directors as a Representative-at-Large. Bucci has been involved in the performing arts for more than 40 years. Locally he got his start doing musicals at Hudson High School and knew that his career would be in the performing arts. He participated in an internship program at The Egg in Albany and spent many summers as a company member of The MacHaydn Theatre in Chatham. In New York, he served as the General Manager of The Emerging Artists Theatre Company before joining Dodger Theatricals as part of their internal marketing department as Sales Director working on the Broadway productions of 42ND STREET, THE MUSIC MAN, URINETOWN, and INTO THE WOODS. From there he joined TMG — The Marketing Group (now Allied Live) as a Senior Account Executive coordinating sponsorship opportunities, marketing and promotional partnerships for a long list of Broadway productions including MOVIN OUT, HAIRSPRAY, LEGALLY BLONDE, CURTAINS, and the Pulitzer Prize - winning DOUBT. Bob joined producers Fran and Barry Weissler in their producing company NAMCO as VP of Marketing handling the global marketing and sales efforts of CHICAGO THE MUSICAL, the premier of THE BAND WAGON at La Jolla Playhouse, and the London premier of FAT PIG. Currently, Bucci is the president of marketing for Broadway Across America, the leading presenter of touring Broadway productions, where he oversees the marketing needs for 47 markets across North America.