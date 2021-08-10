COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

Masks now recommended for all residents in indoor and crowded outdoor settings

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial is moving from mid-yellow to elevated yellow. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial has not been in elevated yellow since early February.

Health Director Pat Lopez said the delta variant continues to drive the increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the local situation has become even more concerning. Lancaster County’s first case of the delta variant was identified on May 13, and by July, it was the most frequently identified variant in the county.

“The delta variant is different. It spreads more easily and quickly than other variants and it’s more likely to cause severe illness, particularly among people who are unvaccinated. This is not the same virus we were dealing with months ago,” Lopez said.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

The seven-day rolling average of new cases increased from nine cases per day on July 7 to 69 cases August 7.

The number of new cases was 4.5 times higher in July than in June, and 467 cases–70% of all July cases–were reported in the final two weeks of the month.

The seven-day rolling average for local COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 21 patients on July 9 to 58 on August 9.

While no further public restrictions are being implemented at this time, LLCHD has updated the public health guidance at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov:

Masks are now recommended for people in both indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings regardless of vaccination status.

Adults over age 65, anyone with underlying health conditions and other populations at heightened risk from COVID-19, should consider further precautions, even if they are vaccinated. Those precautions include wearing a mask in indoor public settings and avoiding close interactions with people who are unvaccinated. You may want to consult with your health are provider about additional steps you can take to protect yourself.

Everyone who has COVID-like symptoms should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Lopez said everyone should continue to monitor their health and to be on the alert for fever, cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms of COVID-19. Even if you are vaccinated, you should separate yourself from others and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.