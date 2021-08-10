Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

COVID-19 Risk Dial Moves to Elevated Yellow

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Masks now recommended for all residents in indoor and crowded outdoor settings

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial is moving from mid-yellow to elevated yellow. The change indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is moderate but continues to increase. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk. The dial has not been in elevated yellow since early February.

Health Director Pat Lopez said the delta variant continues to drive the increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the local situation has become even more concerning. Lancaster County’s first case of the delta variant was identified on May 13, and by July, it was the most frequently identified variant in the county.

“The delta variant is different. It spreads more easily and quickly than other variants and it’s more likely to cause severe illness, particularly among people who are unvaccinated. This is not the same virus we were dealing with months ago,” Lopez said.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators and information from the previous three weeks:

  • The seven-day rolling average of new cases increased from nine cases per day on July 7 to 69 cases August 7.
  • The number of new cases was 4.5 times higher in July than in June, and 467 cases–70% of all July cases–were reported in the final two weeks of the month.
  • The seven-day rolling average for local COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 21 patients on July 9 to 58 on August 9.

While no further public restrictions are being implemented at this time, LLCHD has updated the public health guidance at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov:

  • Masks are now recommended for people in both indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings regardless of vaccination status.
  • Adults over age 65, anyone with underlying health conditions and other populations at heightened risk from COVID-19, should consider further precautions, even if they are vaccinated. Those precautions include wearing a mask in indoor public settings and avoiding close interactions with people who are unvaccinated. You may want to consult with your health are provider about additional steps you can take to protect yourself.
  • Everyone who has COVID-like symptoms should wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Lopez said everyone should continue to monitor their health and to be on the alert for fever, cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms of COVID-19. Even if you are vaccinated, you should separate yourself from others and get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information, visit covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

Comments / 0

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
173
Followers
359
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, NE
Coronavirus
Lancaster County, NE
Health
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Dial#Llchd#The Risk Dial#Covid#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPetoskey News-Review

Health department urges public to arm themselves with COVID-19 data

Residents and visitors of Northern Michigan are being urged to arm themselves with the latest up-to-date information regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic by using a number of tools. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region, the Health Department of Northwest Michigan is recommending residents and visitors follow the...
Michigan StateDaily Mining Gazette

WUPHD: Most counties in western U.P. now at elevated risk for COVID-19

HANCOCK — Over the past few weeks, the counties covered by the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), like other counties across the state of Michigan, have experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases and transmission. According to state and local data, four out of five counties are now classified a substantial or high transmission risk under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The Delta variant continues to be detected in Houghton and Gogebic counties and has now been detected in Baraga County.
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Local health officials on Monoclonal antibody therapy: ‘Decrease the tension on hospital and may improve capacity’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the Delta variant surges, ICU beds are becoming a scarcity in some areas and medical staffing is strained, local hospitals in Northwest Louisiana are administering monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID positive patients in hopes to keep them out of the ICU and surgical beds. Therefore, other patients will receive the care they need.
Charleston, WVWOWK

Who is eligible to receive a 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Late Thursday night, federal health officials authorized an additional COVID-19 vaccination shot for those who need it. The FDA has authorized third doses of Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for some people with weakened immune systems and transplant patients. West Virginia’s Coronavirus Task Force says they...
Public Healthmegadoctornews.com

Those With Asthma Not at a Greater Risk for COVID-19

Cleveland Clinic – People with asthma may be wondering if they’re at higher risk for COVID-19, and it turns out they are not. However, they are more likely to be hospitalized if they contract the virus. “The analyses of data that we have done showed that asthma probably will increase...
Oklahoma County, OKKFOR

Tinker Air Force Base elevates health protection due to increase in COVID-19 cases in community

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Tinker Air Force Base have elevated the base’s Health Protection Condition due to the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. “We’ve been monitoring the local area closely and based on what we have seen, I have decided to increase the health protection level to Bravo. The transmission rate we currently see is almost four times what it was last year. This means the virus moves faster between people and infects more people than ever before, to include those who have been vaccinated. In Oklahoma County, unvaccinated people are roughly 100 times more likely to be hospitalized than someone who is not,” said Col. G. Hall Sebren, Commander, 72nd Air Base Wing.
Southwick, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Southwick returns to ‘moderate risk’ for COVID-19

SOUTHWICK — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported nine new COVID-19 infections in Southwick for the second week in a row. The increased infection rate in Southwick has brought the town back into the “moderate risk” category for COVID-19 spread for the first time since May 27. Southwick’s positivity rate of 4.42 percent is now higher than the Hampden County average of 4.05 percent.
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Blaine County COVID-19 risk raised to ‘high’

The South Central Public Health District moved Blaine County’s COVID-19 risk level from “moderate” to “high” on Thursday, noting that regional hospitals are being challenged by an increase in COVID-19 patients that has diminished capacity to the “critical” level. Blaine County’s rate of new cases is rising quickly, the district...
Lansing, MIWLNS

Outdoor COVID-19 transmission risks

Lansing organizations come together to set up free store for people in need. 16TH "THE GREAT" BRIAN AND CHRISTIAN TENNIS MEMORIAL CHALLENGE. Why can't I find certain items at the grocery store?. Former Disney actress among parents to voice concerns over mask mandate in Williamson County. Big Dan’s big stories...
Traveldeseret.com

These 16 destinations are on the COVID-19 travel risk list

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added 16 destinations to its “very high” COVID-19 risk level list, recommending travelers avoid those areas to make sure they’re not infected with the coronavirus. What is CDC’s COVID-19 travel risk list?. The CDC has a full list of destinations where you...
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Health dept reports 177 new delta cases

Aug. 13—The Department of Health (DoH) reported 177 new cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, pushing the total number to 627. The country also logged 12,439 new Covid-19 cases. Of the 177 new cases, 144 are local cases, three were returning overseas Filipinos and 30...
Saline County, MOkmmo.com

HEALTH DEPARTMENT ADMINISTRATOR EXPLAINS COVID-19 VACCINATIONS HELP REDUCE HOSPITALIZATIONS, DEATHS

Saline County experienced a sense of normalcy in March, April and May of this year, according to Saline County Health Department Administrator Tara Brewer. Brewer says the county started vaccinating its citizens against COVID-19 in December and that created what turned out to be a temporary break in double-digit increases in positive cases for a while. However, she says the Delta Variant is rearing its ugly head and affecting the world.
Buffalo County, NENebraskaTV

Two Rivers district announces COVID death as risk dial increases

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two Rivers Public Health Department raised their COVID-19 risk dial again this week and reported a death in the district. Officials said there were 126 new cases in the week of August 4 through 10 but only 95 new cases in the week of August 6 through 12 for the seven-county region it serves. TRPHD is also announcing a death in the district. The individual who passed was a male, in his 50s.
Jackson County, ORjacksoncountyor.org

COVID-19 Testing Information

If you have COVID-19-like symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) follow the steps below:. Stay home and separate yourself from other people in your home. This is known...

Comments / 0

Community Policy