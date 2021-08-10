Cancel
Politics

Governor announces new Cabinet secretary

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday announced a new member of the state Cabinet:. Barbara J. Vigil, recently retired senior justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court and long-time advocate for juvenile justice reform, as secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department. Vigil will relieve Secretary...

