Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster County, NE

Portions of Two Streets to Close Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted by 
Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 6 days ago

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11 for water and pavement repairs:

  • Tuesday, August 10 – North 48th Street between Adams and Fremont streets. The sidewalk on the west side of the intersection of North 48th and Hartley streets will be closed. The John Dietrich Bike Trail along North 48th Street will remain open. StarTran bus route 48-North 48th will be detoured during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 20.
  • Wednesday, August 11 – Leighton Avenue between North 84th Street and Northwoods Drive. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, August 16.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during this work. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around work zones.

LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Clay Engelman, LTU, at 402- or cengelman@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

Comments / 0

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, NE
173
Followers
359
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Lancaster County, NE
Government
County
Lancaster County, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Traffic
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Fremont, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ltu#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

City Announces Traffic Recommendations for Garth Brooks Concert

Several other downtown weekend events will affect traffic and parking. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities today announced recommended routes for drivers attending the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, August 14 at Memorial Stadium. Multiple street closures and multiple events during the weekend will affect travel in and around downtown Lincoln. Beginning at 5 p.m., Lincoln and UNL Police will direct downtown traffic.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has Two More Deaths from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: 2, one woman in her 90s who was in a long-term care facility and one man in his 40s who was hospitalized. Both individuals were unvaccinated. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 70 with 54 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 16 from other communities (2 on ventilators)
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for August 10

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 65 with 46 from Lancaster County (2 on ventilators) and 19 from other communities (2 on ventilators) Risk Dial: elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community. Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):. Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 188,123. Completed vaccinations (second...
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Citywide Asphalt Sealing Project Begins August 4

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will begin a citywide asphalt sealing project. This project is scheduled to be completed by August 11, weather permitting. The streets being treated include:. Wednesday, August 4. Northwest 10th Street from West Harvest Drive to Northwest Gary Street. North Ninth Street...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln City Council Members Propose Additional Budget Items

Following the outlined budget process, five Lincoln City Council members today notified the City Budget Office of additional budget modifications contingent on funding being available when final property valuations are set by the Lancaster County Assessor. The modifications include additional funding for affordable housing, sidewalks, firefighters, tree maintenance/replacement, and mental health programs – along with a $500,000 property tax cut. All of the items would be contingent on additional revenue being available.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Bison Trail to Close August 2

Beginning Monday, August 2, the Bison Trail on the east side of Van Dorn Park will be closed for trail repairs and installation of a historic marker. The work is scheduled to be completed mid-week. Signs will be posted marking the closed section. A detour route is not available for this section, please plan accordingly.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Normal Boulevard to Close July 20

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, westbound Normal Boulevard between South 40th and South 48th streets will be closed for wastewater main repair. The sidewalk on the north side of Normal Boulevard will also be closed in this area during the work. Access to homes will be maintained. This project is scheduled to be completed by July 27.
Lancaster County, NEPosted by
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran Seeks Public Input for Transit Study

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to participate in a survey regarding a proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP) for StarTran, Lincoln’s transit system. The TDP will assess the existing transit services in Lincoln and explore ways to improve city transit. The survey is available now at lincoln.ne.gov/tdp. The TDP...

Comments / 0

Community Policy