Portions of Two Streets to Close Tuesday and Wednesday

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets on Tuesday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 11 for water and pavement repairs:

Tuesday, August 10 – North 48th Street between Adams and Fremont streets. The sidewalk on the west side of the intersection of North 48th and Hartley streets will be closed. The John Dietrich Bike Trail along North 48th Street will remain open. StarTran bus route 48-North 48th will be detoured during this work. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 20.

Wednesday, August 11 – Leighton Avenue between North 84th Street and Northwoods Drive. This work is scheduled to be completed by Monday, August 16.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained during this work. Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and exercise caution around work zones.

LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work and reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on street closures, contact Clay Engelman, LTU, at 402- or cengelman@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.