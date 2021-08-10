Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

By reddingrunner
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

MKArch (99.57) Submitted: 5/7/2014 4:53:45 PM :. This is the latest in a number of home builders I picked up, mostly during the great recession. Even though home building has come back strong lately at ~900K units per year pace in the U.S. right now, we are still at historically low levels unseen prior to the great recession and over 50% off of the long term 50+++ year U.S. historical average of ~1.5m units per year. Land is also an issue for builders these days and BRP has a large supply and sells land in addition to home building. When I made this pick BRP was trading for something like 20X earnings which seems cheap to me given the upside for the industry as a whole getting back to normal. IMO given the large public builders access to capital and some economies of scale they will outpace the industry in general going forward as they did in the last cycle.

caps.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookfield Properties#Canada#Bear#Brp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsBenzinga

Canadian Cannabis Producer HEXO Corp. Applies To Transfer Its US Stock Exchange Listing To The Nasdaq

The Canadian cannabis giant, HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), announced on Friday that it has applied to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. Though the transfer remains subject to the approval of the Nasdaq, the Ottawa-based cannabis producer expects the transfer to take place effective Aug. 23, 2021, after market close, with common HEXO shares to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed security on August 24, 2021. Shares will continue to trade under the symbol “HEXO.”
MarketsBusiness Insider

Why 6 DoorDash Analysts Are Raising Price Targets After Q2 Earnings

Analysts share their reactions and new price targets on shares of DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), which reported second-quarter earnings Thursday after market close. The DoorDash Analysts: Barclays analyst Ross Sandler had an Equal Weight rating and raised the price target from $160 to $183. JMP Securities analyst Ronald V. Josey had...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Western Forest Products Inc. Completes Sale of Port Alberni Properties

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the sale of certain properties, including the Somass sawmill site, to the City of Port Alberni for $5.3 million. "We are pleased to have worked in collaboration...
StocksEntrepreneur

Brookfield Asset Management Tops Earnings Views, But Shares Sink

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) rallied to a new high Wednesday before retreating in Thursday’s session following the company’s second-quarter earnings report. The stock closed at $56.55 Thursday, down $0.83, or 1.45%. It skidded 4.22% in the first hour of trade, before rallying to make up much of the early decline.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in August

Small caps have been sharply outperforming large caps since the pandemic started. Only recently has the S&P 500 begun beating the small-cap index. That may signal a chance to find some small-cap stocks offering some discounted values. From their March 2020 lows through today, small-cap stocks have lived up to...
IndustryMotley Fool

Pilgrim's Pride Corp

Producer of poultry in the U.S, Mexico and Puerto Rico. In the U.S., the Company produces both prepared and fresh chicken and turkey, while in Mexico and Puerto Rico, it produces exclusively fresh chicken. Current Price $27.34 Mkt Cap $5.5B. Open $27.25 P/E Ratio 0.00. Prev. Close $27.34 Div. (Yield)...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zillow Is a Top Long-Term Buy

Selling real estate can be slow and labor intensive, but Zillow uses technology to speed up the process. Compared to mid-2020, the company has more than quadrupled the number of homes it buys from sellers each quarter. It's set for a profitable full year 2021 on the back of a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Brookfield Asset Mgmt: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share fell 32.88% over the past year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.75. Revenue of $18,286,000,000 higher by 42.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,780,000,000. Guidance.
Marketsinvesting.com

Beginner Investors: 3 of the Best Dividend Stocks in Canada

If you’re new to investing, it can definitely be overwhelming. There are thousands of stocks to consider, all scattered across hundreds of sectors and subsectors. The key for beginner investors, though, is that you build yourself a good starting point with some of the best dividend stocks in Canada. It’s...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Commercial, Multifamily Lending on Track to $578 Billion in 2021

Based on a new forecast by the Mortgage Bankers Association, commercial and multifamily mortgage bankers are expected to close $578 billion of loans backed by income-producing properties in 2021, a 31 percent increase from 2020's volume of $442 billion in the U.S. Total multifamily lending alone, which includes some loans...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

JLL Income Property Trust Makes First Investment In SFR

JLL Income Property Trust has announced it has invested $560 million for a 47% stake in a national portfolio of over 4,000 single family rental homes, its first foray into that market. “This is a unique and attractive opportunity for us to enter the single-family rental market at scale through...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
MarketsInvestorPlace

3 Stuck-At-Home Stocks To Buy as the Pandemic Persists

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the U.S. in 2020, I found myself at Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shopping for makeshift gym equipment. The mad rush for stay-at-home fitness gear had pushed prices of ordinary workout weights into the hundreds of dollars on the resale market, and I just refuse to pay a 5x premium for dumbbells when a metal pipe and two milk jugs would suffice.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Presima Inc. Sells 753,100 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753,100 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 5,180 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Alaska Statemodernreaders.com

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy