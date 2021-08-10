Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

MKArch (99.57) Submitted: 5/7/2014 4:53:45 PM :. This is the latest in a number of home builders I picked up, mostly during the great recession. Even though home building has come back strong lately at ~900K units per year pace in the U.S. right now, we are still at historically low levels unseen prior to the great recession and over 50% off of the long term 50+++ year U.S. historical average of ~1.5m units per year. Land is also an issue for builders these days and BRP has a large supply and sells land in addition to home building. When I made this pick BRP was trading for something like 20X earnings which seems cheap to me given the upside for the industry as a whole getting back to normal. IMO given the large public builders access to capital and some economies of scale they will outpace the industry in general going forward as they did in the last cycle.