Multiple Crews Continue to Work on Thirteen Mile Creek Fire near Glendive

GLENDIVE, M.T. - Firefighters from across eastern Montana continue to battle flames north of Glendive. The fire has been burning since Monday afternoon. Dawson County Emergency Manager Mary Jo Gehnert says lightning is presumed to be the cause. More than 50 firefighters were at the scene, including members from Sidney, Fairview and Wibaux. Gehnert says firefighters have a good line around the area, but the rough terrain and fuel will make it difficult for crews to extinguish.