REPOSTING: 311 Specialist - Part time

cityoffortwayne.org
 6 days ago

Working under the direction of the 311 Manager, the incumbent receives all non-emergency calls for City services and information. The incumbent has the capacity to work with a variety of software systems and social media tools to assist citizens with their service request needs and resolve them in a courteous, accurate and responsive manner. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with City and department policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations. The incumbent is expected to exercise good judgment, independence, initiative, and professional expertise in conducting day-to-day operations. All work duties and activities must be performed in accordance with the City safety rules and operating regulations, policies and procedures as well as federal, state, and local regulations.

