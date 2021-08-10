REPOSTING: 311 Specialist - Part time

Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for a part-time, Veterans Service Officer. This position is responsible for providing and gathering information to assist in obtaining benefits and services available to Colorado Veterans, their dependents and survivors. Applicant must be a resident of Colorado, shall have served in the United States Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard, or any auxiliary branch thereof and shall have been honorably discharged; or shall be an officer released from active duty with armed forces and placed on inactive duty. Must have computer skills and be familiar with Excel and Word programs. Work schedule is approximately 12 hours per week, $14,266 annually. Benefits include sick leave accrual at 1 hour for every 30 hours worked. A more detailed job description and application may be obtained at the County Finance Office, Attn: Becky, 104 Crestone Ave., (PO Box 699) Salida, CO 81201 and on the County website at: www.chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Applications w/resume will be accepted until 5:00 pm August 11 at the County Finance Office or at bvenes@chaffeecounty.org. For more information, call Becky at 719-539-3463. EOE.