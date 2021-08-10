Ginther announces $13 million for improved aquatics facilities in Hilltop, Linden
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced $13 million to improve the aquatics facilities at Glenwood and Windsor community centers in the Hilltop and Linden. According to the city, dedicated funds include $1 million for project design from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and $12 million for construction, which will be part of the 2021 Capital Improvements Budget.www.10tv.com
