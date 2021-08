Grandma Pippin arrived at HSTC as a stray in late October. While we don’t know anything about her past, our medical team was quick to discover that Grandma Pippin is diabetic. Her diabetes is currently regulated with a combination of insulin and a special diet. She is a petite little lady and is one of your youngest senior kitties at only 9 years old. Grandma Pippin was in a foster home where it was discovered that she would probably prefer to be the only feline in her new home. For more information on Grandma Pippin, give us a call at 772-223-8822 or stop by the HSTC main shelter at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Ave. in Palm City to meet her!