Philadelphia Eagles waive WR Michael Walker

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles made two roster moves on Tuesday, including waiving injured wide receiver Michael Walker.

A potential sleeper at wide receiver, Walker was carted off from Tuesday’s practice, and he’d been battling a foot injury.

Updated Eagles' 53-man roster prediction after 10 training camp practices

