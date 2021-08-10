Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which begins with a couple of joint practices beginning Wednesday.
The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, which included plenty of surprises.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:
Quarterback
- Starter: Andy Dalton
- Second string: Justin Fields
- Third string: Nick Foles
Running back
- Starter: David Montgomery
- Second string: Damien Williams
- Third string: Khalil Herbert
- Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable
*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list
Wide receiver
- Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
- Second string: Damiere Byrd, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy
- Third string: Javon Wims, Rodney Adams, Justin Hardy
- Other: Dazz Newsome, Jon’Vea Johnson, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives
Tight end
- Starter: Cole Kmet
- Second string: Jimmy Graham
- Third string: Jesse James
- Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington
Offensive line
- Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Badara Traore
- Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker
- Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond
- Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
- Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.
*Germain Ifedi on PUP list
Defensive line
- Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London
- Nose tackle: Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel
- Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong
*Eddie Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list
Inside linebacker
- Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan
- Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- Third string: Alec Ogletree, Josh Woods
- Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson
Outside linebacker
- Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
- Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
- Third string: James Vaughters, Ledarius Mack
- Other: Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara
Cornerback
- Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
- Second string: Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns
- Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.
- Other: Tre Roberson, Xaiver Crawford, Dionte Ruffin
Safety
- Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
- Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
- Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor
- Other: Jordan Lucas, Michael Joseph
Special teams
Kicker
- Starter: Cairo Santos
- Second string: Brian Johnson
Punter
- Pat O’Donnell
Long snapper
- Patrick Scales
Kick returner
- Starter: Khalil Herbert
- Second string: Chris Lacy
- Third string: Rodney Adams
- Other: Jon’Vea Johnson
Punt returner
- Starter: Damiere Byrd
- Second string: Darnell Mooney
- Third string: Dazz Newsome
- Other: CJ Marable
Comments / 0