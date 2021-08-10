Cancel
NFL

Bears release first unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason opener

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xN14H_0bNje4mx00

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, which begins with a couple of joint practices beginning Wednesday.

The Bears released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Dolphins, which included plenty of surprises.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ first unofficial depth chart:

Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGrWH_0bNje4mx00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Starter: Andy Dalton
  • Second string: Justin Fields
  • Third string: Nick Foles

Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OW9Qq_0bNje4mx00
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn
  • Starter: David Montgomery
  • Second string: Damien Williams
  • Third string: Khalil Herbert
  • Other: Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, CJ Marable

*Tarik Cohen is on PUP list

Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IjAtd_0bNje4mx00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • Starters: Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Marquise Goodwin
  • Second string: Damiere Byrd, Riley Ridley, Chris Lacy
  • Third string: Javon Wims, Rodney Adams, Justin Hardy
  • Other: Dazz Newsome, Jon’Vea Johnson, Jester Weah, Thomas Ives

Tight end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iu0uh_0bNje4mx00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Starter: Cole Kmet
  • Second string: Jimmy Graham
  • Third string: Jesse James
  • Other: J.P. Holtz, Jesper Horsted, Scooter Harrington

Offensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xVkc_0bNje4mx00
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Left tackle: Elijah Wilkinson, Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Badara Traore
  • Left guard: Cody Whitehair, Arlington Hambright, Dareuan Parker
  • Center: Sam Mustipher, Dieter Eiselen, Adam Redmond
  • Right guard: James Daniels, Alex Bars
  • Right tackle: Lachavious Simmons, Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

*Germain Ifedi on PUP list

Defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sammS_0bNje4mx00
AP Photo/David Berding
  • Defensive tackle: Akiem Hicks, Angelo Blackson, LaCale London
  • Nose tackle: Khyiris Tonga, Mike Pennel
  • Defensive end: Bilal Nichols, Mario Edwards Jr., Daniel Archibong

*Eddie Goldman on reserve/COVID-19 list

Inside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LVRi3_0bNje4mx00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
  • Starters: Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan
  • Second string: Christian Jones, Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  • Third string: Alec Ogletree, Josh Woods
  • Other: Austin Calitro, Caleb Johnson

Outside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNAkI_0bNje4mx00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
  • Starters: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn
  • Second string: Jeremiah Attaochu, Trevis Gipson
  • Third string: James Vaughters, Ledarius Mack
  • Other: Charles Snowden, Sam Kamara

Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xzhGL_0bNje4mx00
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
  • Starters: Jaylon Johnson, Kindle Vildor
  • Second string: Desmond Trufant, Artie Burns
  • Third string: Duke Shelley, Thomas Graham Jr.
  • Other: Tre Roberson, Xaiver Crawford, Dionte Ruffin

Safety

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J48yR_0bNje4mx00
Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
  • Starters: Eddie Jackson, Tashaun Gipson
  • Second string: Deon Bush, DeAndre Houston-Carson
  • Third string: Marqui Christian, Teez Tabor
  • Other: Jordan Lucas, Michael Joseph

Special teams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR5wN_0bNje4mx00
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Kicker

  • Starter: Cairo Santos
  • Second string: Brian Johnson

Punter

  • Pat O’Donnell

Long snapper

  • Patrick Scales

Kick returner

  • Starter: Khalil Herbert
  • Second string: Chris Lacy
  • Third string: Rodney Adams
  • Other: Jon’Vea Johnson

Punt returner

  • Starter: Damiere Byrd
  • Second string: Darnell Mooney
  • Third string: Dazz Newsome
  • Other: CJ Marable

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

#Bears#Dolphins#American Football
