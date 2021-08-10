Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

‘American Pickers’: Check Out One Affordable ’Piece of History’ Found at Antique Archaeology

By John Jamison
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever been to a museum gift shop where the items themselves could also be part of an exhibit? Well, that’s essentially what “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe’s antique store is all about. But for the most part, items seen on the show carry heavy price tags at his Antique Archaeology locations. Not so for the box of dated metal trinkets pictured in the Nashville store’s Instagram post from July.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

162K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Pickers#Antique Archaeology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosTVOvermind

This is How Much Money Frank Fritz Made on American Pickers

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.
TV & VideosUS Magazine

Frank Fritz Hints at Who He Thinks Will Replace Him on ‘American Pickers’

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have spent the last 10 years traveling the country to find antiques like no others. However, that’s all about to change. On Wednesday, July 21, the History Channel announced that Fritz, 55, will not be returning as cohost on American Pickers. Days before, Fritz got very honest about his broken relationship with Wolfe, 57 — and admitted that he may know who his replacement could be.
EntertainmentPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Why Was Frank Fritz Sued by an Antique Collector in 2014?

Life for former “American Pickers” co-host Frank Fritz hasn’t been too sweet lately. It definitely wasn’t back in 2014 when he was sued. Fritz, who had been one of the co-hosts on “American Pickers” on the History Channel since 2009, isn’t with the show anymore. Back in 2014, though, Fritz was part of a deal he worked on with Jerry Bruce, an antique collector, and auctioneer, according to an article on Looper.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: What Mike Wolfe Calls His ‘Biggest Mistake’ in Years of Failed Attempts at Pitching Show

When Mike Wolfe was pitching American Pickers to potential networks, he made a lot of mistakes. But there is one that kept killing his ability to sell the show. Wolfe was new to television production and had no clue how to break into the industry. But he knew how to hustle, and he knew how to negotiate. These two things are invaluable when selling yourself to a network. But that’s just getting the show purchased. How it’s made — the concept, the cinematography, the hook — are what get you in the door. And that’s where Mike Wolfe, a lifelong picker, slipped up, he told Script Magazine in 2013.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Said She, Others Initially Didn’t Believe Mike Wolfe’s ‘Crazy’ Picking Stories

American Pickers star Danielle Colby said Mike Wolfe started filming his picking adventures to prove he wasn’t making up his crazy stories from the road. She explained to Freshly Inked Magazine that Wolf would return with these wild stories of his adventures picking and the people he’d meet along the way. Colby was incredulous and told him she needed video proof that these things happened.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Found an Insanely Old Horse Drawn Jell-O Wagon

Jell-O and horse-drawn carriages from the turn of the century don’t exactly sound like two things that would go together. But when one considers that the origin of Jell-O dates back to 1897, and the consumption of gelatin-based fare has been common since centuries before that, it starts to make a little more sense. Still, when Danielle Colby of “American Pickers” stumbled upon a faded yet intact Jell-0 wagon from the early 1900s, it grabbed her attention.
TV & Videosoutsider.com

‘American Pickers’: The Childhood Moment That Inspired Mike Wolfe’s Love of Picking, Antiquing

Many people know Mike Wolfe as the star of American Pickers. They tune in every week to watch him dig through barns and storage spaces in search of rusty gold. However, his love for forgotten treasure doesn’t stop when the cameras aren’t rolling. In fact, Mike has invested in refurbishing old buildings. At the same time, he has two Antique Archeology stores where he sells some of the items that he finds on the show. Additionally, he owns an Air B&B space that gives visitors a look into his mind as well as his vast collection.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Where Does Star Danielle Colby Live?

Fans of “American Pickers” know Danielle Colby as the facilitator. She’s often found at the Antique Archaeology office, coordinating locations and clients for Mike and Frank while they’re out on the road. These days it’s just Mike, but in the absence of Frank Fritz, Colby has continued in her role. When she’s not helping Mike find great picks for the show, what does the TV star do with her time? Better yet, where does she live?

Comments / 0

Community Policy