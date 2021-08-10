‘American Pickers’: Check Out One Affordable ’Piece of History’ Found at Antique Archaeology
Have you ever been to a museum gift shop where the items themselves could also be part of an exhibit? Well, that’s essentially what “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe’s antique store is all about. But for the most part, items seen on the show carry heavy price tags at his Antique Archaeology locations. Not so for the box of dated metal trinkets pictured in the Nashville store’s Instagram post from July.outsider.com
Comments / 0