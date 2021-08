The Czech IT security company Avast is taken over by US competitor NortonLifeLock in a billion-dollar deal. Both board members gave the green light for an agreement. Together they reached more than 500 million customers worldwide and could make a diverse range of products, stressed NortonLifeLock boss Vincent Pilette. He should remain at the top after the merger. The merger gives more opportunities for innovation, said Avast boss Ondrej Vlcek, who is to move into the executive suite of NortonLifeLock.