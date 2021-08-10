Cancel
Alexa Rose – “Big Sky”

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past couple months, North Carolina singer-songwriter Alexa Rose has been gearing up to release her sophomore album Headwaters. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Clearwater Park” and “Human.” Today, she’s back with another one. Rose’s latest is called “Big Sky,” and it’s inspired by...

WATCH: Alexa Wildish, "The Well"

WATCH: Alexa Wildish, “The Well”

In Their Words: “‘The Well’ was originally written years ago, then released in 2020 on my eponymous EP, and it was not until this year that I fully lived its meaning. This video was filmed in Lake Atitlán, Guatemala. The pristine beauty and undeniably loud earth presence helped me to see myself more lucidly than ever before. It seems as if the surrounding volcanic energy erupted from me all that I was unwilling and too afraid to see, and then the water offered me grace in return in its loving reflection. The footage was captured over a few days of adventuring and playing with the elements. We collected video during a torrential downpour, parts of it at 5 in the morning when no one was on the lake other than a few local fishers, and the rest tucked away in the deep parts of the forest. My gratitude for this land and the way it brought me back home to myself will forever be imprinted on my heart.” — Alexa Wildish.
Travelfloodmagazine.com

Alexa Rose Celebrates the Serendipity of Travel in Her “Big Sky” Video

People will ridicule you for saying this anywhere outside of the Pacific or Mountain time zones because, to be fair, it is a very illogical thing to say, but the sky is so big out west—even the most desolate parts of the Midwest and East Coast can’t compare to the Big Sky Country found in states like Montana. The ineffable sensation of such vistas appears to be the concept behind the new single from Alexa Rose, whose second album Headwaters arrives mid-September through the Fat Possum–distributed label Big Legal Mess. “Big Sky” was inspired by a road trip through California, an experience that translates to the road-trip Americana sounds of the single.
MusicStereogum

Sam Evian – “Knock Knock”

Some time before the pandemic, Sam Evian relocated to upstate New York and built himself a studio, where he’d invite bands to come by and collaborate. Then, as with everything else, lockdown threw that into upheaval. Evian found himself digging through a bunch of instrumental demos, and eventually that materialized as a new album — with contributions from friends including Spencer Tweedy, Chris Bear, and the War On Drugs’ Jon Natchez. It’s called Time To Melt, and it’s out at the end of October. Evian’s already shared one song from it, “Easy To Love,” and today he’s back with another one.
MusicStereogum

Julia Shapiro – “Come With Me”

Even though Julia Shapiro’s new song is about seeing evil faces in mountains while on mushrooms, the experience of listening to it is soothing and peaceful. The Chastity Belt member has announced her sophomore effort Zorked out this fall to follow 2019’s Perfect Version. This new track retains the same dreary, immersive shoegaze sound from her first record; it’s a mesmerizing three minutes that pass too quickly.
MusicStereogum

Old Man Of The Woods – “Votives”

Old Man Of The Woods is the Richmond, VA-based lo-fi project of Miranda Elliot. Today she has released a new single, “Votives,” from her forthcoming debut album of the same title arriving this fall. The goal of Elliot’s music is to embody “the alchemy of shit into sustenance,” and the song is a pleasant, dreamy synth-pop journey with delicate harmonies that feel like they’re striking the listener from all angles.
MusicStereogum

Cherry Glazerr – “Soft Drink”

Starting back in December, Clementine Creevy has been releasing new Cherry Glazerr songs that showcase a new direction for the project. Inspired by artists like DJ Koze, Yaeji, Caribou, and Kaytranada, Creevy’s been delving into a more synth-oriented, electronic sound. That started with last year’s “Rabbit Hole” and continued with “Big Bang” back in February. And it’s definitely still the case on Creevy’s new track “Soft Drink.”
MusicStereogum

Big Thief – “Little Things” & “Sparrow”

Big Thief are heading out on a North American tour next month and today the band is releasing two new songs, “Little Things” and “Sparrow.” Both were recorded last year. It’s their first new material since 2019’s Two Hands, which was the second album they put out that year. A few months ago, the band’s Buck Meek said that their follow-up was “pretty much done.”
MusicStereogum

Good Morning – “Country”

After announcing their signing to Polyvinyl with two singles last spring, Australian duo Good Morning have announced their first album for the label. The forthcoming Barnyard follows 2019’s Basketball Breakup, and its lead single “Country” is out today. It’s a melancholy indie-rock ballad with cutting lyrics: “The only thing about missing you/ Is that I don’t miss you at all.”
Le Ren – "Dyan"

Le Ren – “Dyan”

Lauren Spear, the Montreal singer-songwriter who records as Le Ren, makes a warm and expansive kind of folk music that’s both vulnerable and elaborate. Le Ren released an impressive EP called Morning & Melancholia last year, and she’s just announced plans for Leftovers, the debut album that’s coming out in October. If its first single is any indication, this should be some pretty great fall music.
MusicStereogum

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Emile Mosseri – “Log In The Fire”

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is the experimental electronic composer who released the album The Mosaic Of Transformation last year and who’s since come out with one-off singles “Lagoon” and “Grasslands.” Emile Mosseri is a composer, too. He’s done the evocative scores for recent films like The Last Black Man In San Francisco and Kajillionaire, and he got an Oscar nomination for his work on Minari. Last year, Mosseri also worked with Angel Olsen on a cover of Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely.” Now, the composers Smith and Mosseri have made a whole project together.
PHONY – "Great White"

PHONY – “Great White”

Neil Berthier, the face behind PHONY and the previous frontman of Donovan Wolfington, recently moved to California. I mention this because the newfound West Coast energy is palpable on his new single “Great White,” which is brighter and more ambitious than anything he’s done before (especially in comparison to last year’s doleful Knock Yourself Out).
MusicStereogum

Shady Nasty – “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ” (Feat. Yoni Yen)

A few months ago, Sydney punks Shady Nasty released the apocalyptic single “IBIZA.” Today they’re following that up with “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ,” from their forthcoming EP CLUBSMOKE. It’s as menacing as its predecessor, though it builds slower, brooding and threatening. Yoni Yen’s enchanting vocals imbue the song with light; it’s full of a subtle, brewing tension.
MusicStereogum

Deb Never & Jim-E Stack – “Sweet & Spice”

LA songwriter Deb Never has been unveiling singles slowly throughout the year, including “Someone Else,” “Sorry,” and “Disassociate.” They come from her forthcoming EP Where Have All The Flowers Gone, as does “Sweet & Spice,” her new one out today featuring Jim-E Stack. The song is a cluttered, playful bedroom-pop...
Rock MusicStereogum

The Heavy Music To Shoegaze Pipeline

Deafheaven producer Jack Shirley and members of Nothing, Alcest, Cloakroom, and more discuss the wave of metal and punk musicians delving into dream-pop There’s a great meme, popularized by music writer Dan Ozzi, that proposes a limited number of life paths for punks once they turn 30. Ozzi listed hobbies — CrossFit, craft beer, Facebook ranting, etc. — but later incarnations of the meme have expanded it to include the types of music that fans of rowdier or more aggro fare often adopt as their own once “aging out” of their scene: rockabilly, synthwave, bluegrass, or ambient, to name a few. While all of those are still home to many a thriving second-act musical project, over the past decade the trendiest pivot for punk and metal artists of all stripes has been shoegaze. The meme-driven stereotype may depict ex-punks or ex-whatevers falling back into something nostalgic and time-honored, but this crop of heavy shoegazers are doing just the opposite: falling into the genre almost by mistake and then reshaping it in their image.
MusicStereogum

CHVRCHES – “The Killing Moon” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

CHVRCHES, who are preparing to release their new album Screen Violence at the end of the month, have covered Echo & The Bunnymen’s 1984 classic “The Killing Moon” as an exclusive for Amazon’s DV8 playlist. “We all love Echo & The Bunnymen and had wanted to cover ‘The Killing Moon’ for a long time and jumped at the chance when Amazon Music gave us the opportunity,” Lauren Mayberry says. “Screen Violence, the new CHVRCHES album, is very much inspired by movies and ‘Killing Moon’ feels almost synonymous with Donnie Darko which is a film we all love.” Listen below.
MusicStereogum

Watch St. Vincent Join Jack Antonoff On The Roof Of Electric Lady Studios

Jack Antonoff loves to bring people to the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City and make them perform. A few weeks ago, he got Lorde up there to sing her two Solar Power singles. And he recruited St. Vincent to head on up there to help him out with performing a song off his new Bleachers album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. She popped up for “What’d I Do With All This Faith?” to sing background vocals, though she does background vocals for a different Bleachers track on the actual album. Antonoff also performed “Big Life” sans St. V. Check out videos of both below.
MusicStereogum

Magdalena Bay – “Secrets (Your Fire)”

The retro-pop duo Magdalena Bay are releasing their proper debut album, Mercurial World, in a couple months. They announced it with the dreamy “Chaeri” and today are back with another new track, “Secrets (Your Fire).” It’s gliding and smooth, another impeccable blend of a whole lot of R&B/pop tropes. “Secrets is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety,” the band said in a statement. “It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.” Watch the track’s music video, in which the band rocks out inside a very ’00s desktop, below.
MusicStereogum

Lala Lala – “Color Of The Pool”

Last month, Lala Lala, the prolific indie project of Lillie West, announced a third studio album called I Want The Door To Open, the follow-up to 2018’s gorgeous The Lamb. The lead single “DIVER” showed West moving into a more expansive sound, which could be the natural result of working amongst artists like Porridge Radio and WHY? as of late.
MusicStereogum

Macie Stewart – “Garter Snake” (Feat. Sen Morimoto)

Last month, Ohmme’s Macie Stewart announced her debut solo album Mouth Full Of Glass with “Finally.” Today, she’s back with another new single, “Garter Snake,” a lovely tangle of warm guitars and horns (played by Sen Morimoto) in which Stewart positions herself to strike: “New, alone, and awake, I am a garter snake.” It comes with an eye-popping video directed by Emily Esperenza. Check it out below.

