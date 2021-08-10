Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Infant found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newborn baby is in good condition after being found in the drawer of a discarded dresser in Montclare on the Northwest Side.

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drawer#Dresser#Alley#Newborn Baby
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle during traffic stop on the South Side, no suspect in custody

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was dragged by a vehicle on the city's South Side Friday night. The incident occurred in the first block of West 63rd Street. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at about 7:30 p.m. when the driver of an Impala reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the offender's vehicle and a viaduct, police said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with murder in 2020 Burnside shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges in connections to a fatal shooting last year in Burnside on the South Side. Nathaniel Brown was arrested Monday after he was identified as the person who killed a woman and wounded another August 28 in the 800 block of East 88th Place, Chicago police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy