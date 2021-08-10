Tritium Partners with Greenlots, Baltimore Gas and Electric For Central Maryland EV Charging
To address the need for more electric vehicle (EV) charging options, Tritium has partnered with Greenlots and Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) on a series of charging locations throughout Central Maryland. The first phase includes 12 sites with Tritium RT50 direct current (DC) fast chargers which have been installed at libraries, government parking lots, airports, and retail centers, with eight more charging destinations planned in the coming months. Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group, is providing installation and networking services to these BGE locations throughout the region.www.automotive-fleet.com
