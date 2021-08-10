Tritium Partners with Greenlots, Baltimore Gas and Electric For Central Maryland EV Charging

This article is the first of a three-part series on how electric utilities are adjusting to the demand for EV charging stations. Electric vehicles (EVs) are on a path to provide a clean, sustainable, economically viable alternative to vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Every day, new targets are being set by governments and car OEMs on the increased adoption of EVs. Globally, the total number of EVs on the ground is expected to grow to 50 million by 2025 (IEA, 2020), if we only consider stated policies. A recent announcement by the EU predicts 30 million EVs on the road by 2030. All these EVs require corresponding charging infrastructure to cater to charging requirements, leading to huge investments in EV charging infrastructure around the world. The global installed base of EV chargers is expected to increase many fold and reach 2.5 million publicly available charging outlets by 2025.