3 things to watch for in the wake of Gov. Cuomo's resignation
" Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that he will step down in 14 days in the wake of an investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James that found he sexually harassed multiple women. Citing the current political environment and the dire coronavirus challenges facing the state of New York, Cuomo said it was not in his nature to stop fighting, but said forthcoming impeachment proceedings would waste state money and attention for months. So, what’s next? News 12’s talks with political expert and professor Christopher Malone on three things he says we should watch out for in the weeks and months ahead. "
