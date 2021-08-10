Allo plans service in Grand Island, Kearney
Allo Communications is continuing its expansion across Nebraska, announcing plans to add service in two of the state's larger cities. The Lincoln-based telecommunications provider said this week that it will build out fiber networks in Grand Island and Kearney. The $60 million project will start later this year, Allo said in a news release, after it completes agreements with both city governments. It said it expects to hire 70 permanent employees to accommodate the expansion.fremonttribune.com
