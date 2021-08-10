2021 Ensign National Championship Regatta returning to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2021 Ensign National Championship Regatta is coming to Marquette this weekend. The races will see about 30 boats coming to town to compete. The event was postponed from last year because of the pandemic. The last time Marquette hosted the Regatta was back in 2012. The ships are about 22 1/2 feet long and weight about 3,000 pounds. Hundreds of people are expected to stay in the area for the Regatta.