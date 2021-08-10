All-New Nissan Frontier Arrives in September
The all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier will arrive at Nissan dealerships in September with a starting MSRP of $27,840 for the Frontier S King Cab 4x2. "The all-new 2022 Frontier builds on Nissan's six-plus decades of mid-size truck leadership with a bold new exterior, adventure-oriented interior and the latest driver assistance and connectivity technologies," said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. "It's an authentic midsize truck with a range of body, drivetrain and equipment configurations carefully selected to fit customer needs."www.automotive-fleet.com
