Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

All-New Nissan Frontier Arrives in September

By Work Truck Staff
automotive-fleet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new 2022 Nissan Frontier will arrive at Nissan dealerships in September with a starting MSRP of $27,840 for the Frontier S King Cab 4x2. "The all-new 2022 Frontier builds on Nissan's six-plus decades of mid-size truck leadership with a bold new exterior, adventure-oriented interior and the latest driver assistance and connectivity technologies," said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. "It's an authentic midsize truck with a range of body, drivetrain and equipment configurations carefully selected to fit customer needs."

www.automotive-fleet.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Frontier#4x4 S#Frontier Crew Cab#Sv#Swb#Lwb#Technology Lrb S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Has A Brilliant Idea For A New Truck

The all-new Nissan Frontier midsize truck is a big deal for the automaker. Its predecessor was sold relatively unchanged for 16 years. And just as that new Frontier hits the market, the Japanese automaker is already having discussions about adding another new truck to its lineup. Only this time Nissan is thinking small. Automotive News reports the carmaker is studying a proposed business model for a new compact and electrified truck. In other words, a Ford Maverick rival.
CarsAutoweek.com

The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Gets Back on Track

The Nissan Pathfinder has been around a long time, first making its way to public roads in 1985. While the public has flocked to softer, more road-friendly crossovers, automakers have transformed their once world-climbing sport-utility vehicles into large, lifted hatchbacks. The pendulum of opinion might be swinging the other way...
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

The All-New 2022 Nissan Pathfinder: Legends Never Die

The Pathfinder’s reputation precedes it. When the boxy Nissan made its debut as a two-door sport-ute in 1987, it became the “it” vehicle for a generation of voyagers and thrill seekers. Originally based on Nissan’s Hardbody Truck, its unmistakable angular build boasted a modern interior and serious off-road capability. A premium vehicle with a penchant for outdoor leisure activities, the Pathfinder was quick to develop a cult following among adventure aficionados, and it lasted through the decades. After 34 years of evolution, Nissan has honored its heritage by delivering a fifth-generation Pathfinder that is more rugged, more capable, and more luxurious than ever before.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2021 Nissan Rogue: Two Princes

No matter how many times MotorTrend trumpets the all-around goodness of the Honda CR-V, some people are determined to shop elsewhere. One stumbling block is likely the CR-V's small 7.0-inch touchscreen that loudly calls attention to the SUV's age. If that tech makes the Honda a no-go, then the search likely expands to two other popular compact SUVs: the Toyota RAV4 and the Nissan Rogue. The RAV4 lineup offers remarkable breadth and style, but don't overlook the Nissan. The new Rogue is good. Really good.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Targets the Tacoma TRD Pro

Today we have a battle of the Pros. Literally, the 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X is coming after the 2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. But does the new Nissan Frontier Pro-4X have the chops to take on the champ?. The 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X vs. the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro. Finally,...
Buying CarsWiscnews.com

2022 Nissan Frontier First Drive Review: Top Of The Class

The current generation of the Nissan Frontier is so old it would qualify for a driver’s license if it were human. But after 17 years, Nissan will launch a redesigned, third-generation Frontier this summer, and the new model is worth a look for anyone shopping for a midsize pickup truck.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Mens Journal

The 2022 Nissan Frontier Is a Case Study in Beauty and Brawn

The 2022 Nissan Frontier goes on sale in September, and it’s been 15 years in the making. If that sounds like Nissan’s been operating in tortoise years, you’re not wrong Normally, car– and truck-makers revise and update a lot. Nissan’s only nibbled around the edges since…George Bush Jr. was in the White House. That’s right, kids could’ve been conceived in the bed of the last brand-new Frontier and be getting their driver’s licenses just in time for the new truck’s arrival.
Buying CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Nissan Frontier Pricing Pushes Toward Higher Frontiers

You'd anticipate when a vehicle is redesigned and considered "new," its MSRP might put on a few bucks relative to that of its predecessor. The 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup is no different—with new styling, a new interior, and a (relatively) new engine, the new midsize Frontier arrives with higher prices across the board.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

Redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier Priced Higher Than Competitors

Nissan is proud of its 2022 Frontier — so much so that the automaker has priced it at just over $29,000 to start. That’s at least a couple grand above its direct rivals. To be fair, the Frontier does offer considerably more standard power than its competitors. The least expensive...
Carsinsideevs.com

Nissan Planning All-Electric Compact Pickup, Report Claims

The US compact pickup truck segment has been revived lately by the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick launches, and more models are in the pipeline. As it turns out, Nissan is also interested in joining them, but the Japanese automaker is reportedly planning to do it a bit differently. More specifically, Automotive News claims that Nissan wants to enter the segment with an all-electric truck. According to a “person familiar with the matter,” the future model will use an all-electric powertrain instead of a gasoline engine.
Buying CarsQuad-Cities Times

Best Lease Deals On SUVs And Crossovers For August 2021

There’s some turnover on the list of the Top 10 Best Lease Deals for SUVs and Crossovers for August compared with July, probably based on the shortage of new vehicles, that and automakers finally selling out of most 2020 and 2021 models. Models from Ford Motor Co. and General Motors,...
CarsCarscoops

Driven: 2021 Nissan Navara Pro-4X Is A Jack Of All Trades

Australians absolutely love their dual-cab pickup trucks, so much so that the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Mitsubishi Triton are three of the nation’s five best-selling new cars. Another popular model is the Nissan Navara and while it may not sell as well as its rivals, it is still a very impressive piece of kit.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2017 Nissan Rogue

Like the Big Mac, the Rogue is a popular seller that’s far from the best choice you can make. Its powertrain behaves coarsely, acceleration is arduous, and it’s pricier than its top competitors. The Rogue’s serious lack of driving dynamics and lackluster performance are offset in part by a comfortable cabin, above-average cargo space, and a fuel-efficient gas engine. It’s the only one in its class to have an optional third row and one of two with a hybrid model—the Toyota RAV4 is the other. But given its price, performance and refinement deficits, the Rogue is a mediocre meal deal that’ll satisfy the masses but not those who crave the best bang for their buck. For them, there are better options.

Comments / 1

Community Policy