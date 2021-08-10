AGE of Central Texas and Area Agency on Aging host 20th anniversary of free “Striking a Balance” caregiver conference

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual Striking a Balance Caregiver Conference – the largest, longest-run free caregiver conference in Central Texas. Co-hosted by AGE of Central Texas and the Area Agency on Aging of the Capital Area, the free conference event goes virtual with three days of online caregiving seminar from August 17th to the 19th to support family members who are caring for an older adult, followed by an in-person celebratory luncheon on August 21st.