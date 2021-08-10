Cancel
Agriculture

Argentine farmers have sold 26.8 mln tonnes of 2020/21 soy - ags ministry

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentine growers have sold 26.8 million tonnes of soy from the recently harvested 2020/21 season, the Ministry of Agriculture said in a report that was issued on Tuesday and included data updated through Aug. 4. The pace of sales of the oilseed was behind...

www.agriculture.com

AgricultureAgriculture Online

Drought scorches U.S. corn, soy, and wheat crops

U.S. farmers will reap two of their largest-ever corn and soybean crops, the first step to assuring an abundant food supply, the government said on Thursday, despite drought damage in the northern Plains and upper Midwest. The wheat crop, meanwhile, will be the smallest in 19 years due to drought.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Cattle markets to be explosive!

Get ready, beef producers, for a good ride. That’s the message from beef industry market experts at CattleFax. They told it to the beef producers gathered this week in Nashville for the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention. CattleFax CEO Randy Blach ticked off several factors that are coming together to fuel...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

USDA lowers outlook for US corn and soybean crops

CHICAGO, USA, Aug 12 (Reuters) – US corn and soybean production will be lower than previously thought, as dry soils in the main growing areas in the west of the country reduced the chances of a bumper crop, the government reported Thursday. Corn production is likely to reach 14.75 billion...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Brazil's 2022 soy exports to hit unprecedented 90 mln tonnes -Safras

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Soybean exports from Brazil are expected to total 90 million tonnes in 2022, a potential new record from a projected historical high this year, agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday. In its first projection for Brazilian shipments next year, Safras said it...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Conservation For Sale: Connecting Heartland Farmers with Sustainable Ag

(Harlan) -- The effects of climate change are laid out in a new United Nations report, which pointed to greenhouse gas emissions. While global leaders address broader issues, local efforts continue to protect natural resources, including giving farmers an easier path to conservation resources. The Center for Rural Affairs is...
Agriculturegcaptain.com

100-Year Drought Impacting Argentina’s Grain Exports

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 12 (Reuters) – A once-a-century drought has lowered the water level of Argentina’s main grains transport river, reducing farm exports and boosting logistics costs in a trend that meteorologists said will likely continue into next year. The South American grains powerhouse is the world’s No. 3 corn...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits three-month high as U.S. cuts global crop estimates

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures climbed to a three-month high on Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture slashed global production estimates. Corn futures topped a one-month high on a smaller-than-expected U.S. yield forecast in a USDA crop report that fueled concerns about tightening...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine's 2021/22 grain exports reach 4.61 mln tonnes

KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 4.61 million tonnes of grain since the start of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 10% from the same point a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 1.82 million tonnes of wheat, 1.62 million tonnes of barley and 1.15...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. slashes corn, soybean, wheat harvest forecasts

CHICAGO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. government slashed its outlook for domestic corn production by 2.7% and its soybean harvest view by 1.5% on Thursday as dry soils in key western growing areas cut into the potential for a bumper harvest. The dry conditions also hampered U.S. wheat production,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits new highs as USDA stokes world supply worries

* Paris wheat at new contract highs, CBOT wheat at new 3-month top * USDA's steep world supply cuts fuelled rally in wheat market * Corn, soybeans firm as USDA cuts yields, lower demand weighs (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended gains on Friday, led by fresh contract highs in Paris, after steep cuts to world supply in a U.S. government report fuelled concern about dwindling availability in major export zones. Corn and soybeans edged up as investors set assessed the U.S. Department of Agriculture's sharper than expected reductions to U.S. yields against the agency's lower demand projections. In its widely followed monthly crop outlook on Thursday, the USDA surprised the market by slashing projected world wheat supplies, notably due to a combined 20 million tonne cut to expected production in Russia and Canada. The USDA also reduced its estimate of U.S. production to a 19-year low due to adverse weather. "The market found a new factor of tension with the strong cuts to production in the main exporting countries," consultancy Agritel said of the USDA report. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.4% at $7.64-1/4 a bushel by 1111 GMT, near an earlier three-month peak. Euronext futures showed sharper gains, drawing additional strength from weak milling quality in a rain-hit French harvest. December wheat on Euronext was up 2.7% at a new life of contract high of 255.50 euros ($300.16) a tonne. Grain group Soufflet said on Thursday only about a third of soft wheat it has collected so far in France was meeting a key milling standard. CBOT corn was up 0.2% at $574.50 a bushel, while soybeans added 0.9% to $13.53-1/2 a bushel. Corn had rallied on Thursday on the USDA's reduced forecast for U.S. yields, although as in soybeans the USDA trimmed demand projections. The export outlook for U.S. soybeans has been clouded by signs of slowing Chinese demand. However, analysts still see global supplies remaining relatively tight. "Modest demand rationing - especially in soy - may deliver a softer landing for G&O (grains and oilseeds) supplies, but it will be tough to materially raise carry-out (stocks) over the next year or two, raising prices risks for consumers across the board," Rabobank said in a note. Prices at 1111 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 764.25 10.75 1.43 640.50 19.32 CBOT corn 574.50 1.25 0.22 484.00 18.70 CBOT soy 1353.50 12.50 0.93 1311.00 3.24 Paris wheat Dec 255.00 6.25 2.51 192.50 32.47 Paris maize Nov 223.25 1.50 0.68 219.00 1.94 Paris rape Nov 563.50 8.00 1.44 418.25 34.73 WTI crude oil 68.92 -0.17 -0.25 48.52 42.04 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 0.19 1.2100 -2.90 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8512 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine 2021 grain harvest 56.2% complete at 39.5 mln T

KYIV, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 39.5 million tonnes of grain from 56.2% of the sowing area, with the yield averaging 4.41 tonnes per hectare, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The volume includes 28.68 million tonnes of wheat, harvested from 87.8% of the area, with a...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Aug. 18-24

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Aug. 18-24, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Aug 18-24 - tax 30.4 26.1 49.6 - indicative price 243.5 222.4 255.9 Aug 11-17 - tax 31.0 27.0 49.6 - indicative price 244.4 223.7 255.9 Aug 4-10 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.6 - indicative price 244.9 240.1 255.9 July 28-Aug 3 - tax 31.4 38.5 49.9 - indicative price 244.9 240.0 256.4 July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37.0 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative price 259.1 241.7 257.2 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

India's 2021/22 cotton production seen at 29 mln bales -USDA

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Mumbai:. "FAS Mumbai forecasts market year (MY) 2021/2022 cotton production at 29 million (480 lb.) bales on an area of 12.9 million hectares. Kharif...

