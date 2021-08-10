Surge in pet ownership increases demand for veterinarians

A surge in pet ownerships over the past year has raised demand on veterinarians, a profession already under strain from burnout and emotional stress. More than 11 million U.S. households took in a new pet during the COVID-19 pandemic as of last September, according to the American Pet Products Association. A hospital administrator at a local pet hospital said the effects will be lasting for the industry, as the increase in demand will be seen for the average lifespan of pets ranging from 10 to 16 years.