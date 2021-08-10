Cancel
Deerfield, MA

Surge in pet ownership increases demand for veterinarians

Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA surge in pet ownerships over the past year has raised demand on veterinarians, a profession already under strain from burnout and emotional stress. More than 11 million U.S. households took in a new pet during the COVID-19 pandemic as of last September, according to the American Pet Products Association. A hospital administrator at a local pet hospital said the effects will be lasting for the industry, as the increase in demand will be seen for the average lifespan of pets ranging from 10 to 16 years.

