Joshua Moore on Texas WRs in Sark’s offense: ‘Somebody will be open no matter what’
During the 2019 season, the top four Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers combined for more than 3,700 yards and 37 touchdowns. In 2020, following the departures of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and with Jaylen Waddle dealing with an injury, DeVonta Smith emerged as the go-to target, winning the Heisman Trophy after racking up 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdown on 117 catches.www.burntorangenation.com
Comments / 0