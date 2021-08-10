Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: Here’s How Much Money City Pours Into Promoting the Rally

For the last 81 years, motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world have flocked to the rally in Sturgis. In recent years, the 10-day event has seen crowds of nearly 500,000. The event is always a financial boom for the small town in the Black Hills as well as the surrounding region. So, the City of Sturgis regularly spends money to spread the word about the rally. It makes perfect sense that they would want to get the word out to as many riders as possible. However, the amount of money that they spent this year might be surprising to some.