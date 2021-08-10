Cancel
Summer Learning Can (and should!) be FUN!

By Nadine Levitt
Thrive Global
Cover picture for the articleNadine Levitt, CEO & Founder of WURRLYedu, Author of My Mama Says Inside Me Lives A Village. This year seems to have seen a lot of kids fall behind in terms of academic progress, though exactly how great the learning loss was, is difficult to ascertain since a lot of school districts opted out of standardized testing this year. However early data indicates that it was significant (especially in math). Perhaps this was due to less instructional time, less personalized learning, greater absenteeism and for many families (particularly in the lower socio economic bracket), and a lack of access to technology, wifi and other learning resources. But perhaps it is also due to a lack of balance between the mind and body.

