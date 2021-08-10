Cancel
Impasse Between City Council, Mayor’s Office on Scheduling Delays Spending of City Relief Funds

By Sam Prickett
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism
 3 days ago
Scheduling problems between the City Council and mayor’s office have slowed Birmingham’s efforts to spend $74 million in federal relief funding. The city received its money from the American Rescue Plan in May and quickly allocated $17.5 million toward premium pay for city employees who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic. But negotiations over how to spend the rest of the remaining money stalled last month after Mayor Randall Woodfin proposed allocating the money into several different “buckets.”

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism is a non-profit, non-partisan organization serving the civic good of Birmingham and Alabama by supporting journalism that makes a difference and citizen engagement with news that is fair, factual, unflinching and focused on important matters.

