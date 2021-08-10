Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Antonio Rüdiger: Winning the Super Cup Would Be a Good Start to the Season

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has said that claiming victory in the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash would be the best way to kick off the new campaign.

The west Londoners are set to face off against Villarreal in Belfast on Wednesday evening, with less than a week before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The German international previewed the tie against Unai Emery's side while speaking to the press on Tuesday evening, with Chelsea looking sharp after some eye-catching performances in pre-season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGDZ3_0bNjYLYx00
UEFA

"We have to look at ourselves, not to underestimate anyone It would be a good start to the season (to win the Super Cup)," said Rüdiger (via Chelsea).

"We have to be up for it. It has to be in our mind to win trophies. No matter the circumstances, you have to go for it."

After a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign, the 28-year-old starred for his country at the European Championships this summer, as several other stars featured for their respective nations, which meant that many key players returned for pre-season training much later than the rest of the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZccGo_0bNjYLYx00
(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

The former AS Roma man added: "We have to be ready in our minds to go to the limit. The good thing is we have a good squad. I feel good, rest was needed. Now we are back to work to give 100 per cent.

"We are feeling good, feeling great. A lot of players had a good pre-season. We are ready to go."

More UEFA Super Cup Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
211
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Unai Emery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Cup#League Cup#German#Roma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side kick off their 2021/22 domestic season at home to their London counterparts in west London. Here are the all-important statistics ahead of the Premier League opener:. Head-to-Head. Chelsea have won 16 of their...
UEFABBC

Chelsea win Uefa Super Cup on penalties - reaction

Chelsea beat Villarreal 6-5 in a penalty shootout to lift the Uefa Super Cup for a second time after a draining 120 minutes of action ends 1-1 in Belfast. We are back on Friday for the start of the Premier League. Ooh, how exciting. Until then. 'It's not a typical...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea history in the Super Cup: A wonderful win, a sorry streak

Chelsea will travel to Northern Ireland in the coming days for its UEFA Super Cup match against Villarreal. Opportunities to kick the season off by winning a European Cup are rare, but the Blues have spurned such chances far too many times in the bygone decade. This is one trophy that has evaded the team in times of the Roman Empire. In fact, Chelsea’s last—and only—win in the Super Cup came five years before Roman Abramovich bought the club from Ken Bates. Those were different times and that was a different team.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Antonio Rüdiger confirms Chelsea contract extension talks under way

Of Chelsea’s four (or five, depending on how you count César Azpilicueta) center backs, only one (1), Kurt Zouma, is currently signed beyond this season — and we’re actively shopping him around!. Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, and Thiago Silva (and Azpilicueta, too) are all in the final year of their...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Kepa Arrizabalaga the penalty hero from the bench as Chelsea win Super Cup at Villarreal's expense

Hakim Ziyech scores opening goal but suffers injury in first half. Substitute Kepa brought on for shootout and makes decisive save. Thomas Tuchel is a coach for bold decisions and so it proved again as Chelsea won the Uefa Super Cup with substitute goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga brought on in the penultimate minute of extra time specifically for a penalty shoot-out in which the Spaniard then saved two of the seven spot kicks he faced.
UEFAYardbarker

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-1 (6-5 pens) Villarreal | UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea scooped the UEFA Super Cup crown with a nervy 1-1 (6-5 pens) victory over Villarreal at Windsor Park in Belfast on Wednesday night. The Champions League conquerors eventually saw off the Europa League winners on penalties in the traditional continental curtain-raiser to the season proper, returning to London with an extra bit of luggage in the form of silverware.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says substitution of Super Cup hero Kepa Arrizabalaga was planned

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed the decision to bring goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on for the Super Cup penalty shoot-out win over Villarreal stemmed from extensive statistical research.There were eyebrows raised as Kepa replaced Edouard Mendy towards the end of the 1-1 draw at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Wednesday night.The two sides could not be settled over 120 minutes after Hakim Ziyech’s effort for the Champions League holders was cancelled out by Gerard Moreno.Europa League winners Villarreal hit the woodwork twice but came up short in the shoot-out as Kepa saved from both Aissa Mandi and Raul Albiol, with Chelsea winning...
UEFAprimenewsghana.com

Hakim Ziyech injury 'serious' - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Hakim Ziyech has a "serious" injury, says manager Thomas Tuchel, after the Moroccan winger appeared to suffer a shoulder problem in Wednesday's Uefa Super Cup victory over Villarreal. Ziyech opened the scoring but hobbled off before half-time following an innocuous looking challenge with ex-Tottenham defender Juan Foyth. He sat in...
UEFAgoal.com

Lukaku in and Abraham out - How Chelsea will line up for 2021-22 season

The Blues have completed their first piece of major business this summer and it could easily see them go from a fourth-place finish to champions. Chelsea's blockbuster signing of Romelu Lukaku for £98 million ($136m) is set to transform Thomas Tuchel's attack and shake up the Premier League ahead of a new season.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Marsch makes winning start as RB Leipzig romp to German Cup victory

Berlin (AFP) – Jesse Marsch made a succesful start in his maiden competitive game as head coach of RB Leipzig with a 4-0 away romp at second division Sandhausen on Saturday in the first round of the German Cup. The American has replaced new Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy