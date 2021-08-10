Antonio Rüdiger: Winning the Super Cup Would Be a Good Start to the Season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger has said that claiming victory in the upcoming UEFA Super Cup clash would be the best way to kick off the new campaign.

The west Londoners are set to face off against Villarreal in Belfast on Wednesday evening, with less than a week before their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The German international previewed the tie against Unai Emery's side while speaking to the press on Tuesday evening, with Chelsea looking sharp after some eye-catching performances in pre-season.

"We have to look at ourselves, not to underestimate anyone It would be a good start to the season (to win the Super Cup)," said Rüdiger (via Chelsea).

"We have to be up for it. It has to be in our mind to win trophies. No matter the circumstances, you have to go for it."

After a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign, the 28-year-old starred for his country at the European Championships this summer, as several other stars featured for their respective nations, which meant that many key players returned for pre-season training much later than the rest of the squad.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

The former AS Roma man added: "We have to be ready in our minds to go to the limit. The good thing is we have a good squad. I feel good, rest was needed. Now we are back to work to give 100 per cent.

"We are feeling good, feeling great. A lot of players had a good pre-season. We are ready to go."

