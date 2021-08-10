Governor mandates masks must be worn in Kentucky schools, daycares

Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday he is signing an executive order that will require masks be worn in all K-12 schools, child care, and pre-K.

The mask executive order will be in place for 30 days. The governor said he will re-evaluate whether to extend the order after that time.

A week ago, Madison County School System released its back to school plan which recommended masks be worn, but did not require them.

Berea Community announced it would be requiring masks for students and staff last week.

Prior to this executive order, just 48 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts were requiring masks in schools.

In his remarks during a COVID-19 briefing, Beshear explained the order has the support of many education groups in Kentucky and local health departments.

In a statement, Kentucky Education Association President Eddie Campbell expressed the organization’s support for the mask mandate, especially since children under 12-years-old are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine.

“Our schools count on our elected leaders to do what is best for the safety and health of our children, and to lead with that goal foremost in their minds. KEA supports Gov. Beshear’s mask requirement in all public schools. Requiring masks for all students is vital to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen across the Commonwealth. That is particularly true for students under age 12, who are not currently eligible for vaccination and are, therefore, among those most at risk for infection,” Campbell’s statement said. “Masks are a simple, low-impact, essential precaution that will protect students, educators and families and will hopefully allow schools to remain open. No one wants to return to extended virtual learning or to the society-wide restrictions of 2020. But to avoid that, we must all use common sense to protect ourselves and each other.”

During the briefing, Beshear said COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state and hospital admission rates and ICU and ventilator admissions have doubled in the last two weeks.

The governor announced 2,500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, which is the most since January.

According to the governor, the state currently has a 11.05% positivity rate, and 1,251 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Beshear also announced seven new deaths.

“We are to the point where we cannot allow our kids to go into these buildings unprotected, unvaccinated and face this delta variant,” Beshear said. “We have already seen through what we have shown you that our kids will not stay in school, they will not get in-person learning. We will have massive quarantines, we’ll have parents that can’t go to work.”

Beshear says masks are the best way to make sure students are in school and not having to quarantine.