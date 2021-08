MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials reported 1,690 cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths on Tuesday, as the Delta variant continues to spread across Minnesota. As of last week, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Minnesota reached 4.9%, inching closer to the 5% “caution” threshold. It’s been over three months since the positivity rate was over 5%, and the figure bottomed out at 1.1% at the end of June. Daily new cases per 100,000 residents has crossed over into the “high risk” category and hospitalizations are also increasing. As of Monday afternoon, there were 333 people in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 92...