De La Soul Says All Of Their Albums Are Finally Coming To Streaming Platforms This Year

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to De La Soul, the group’s catalog is finally coming to streaming services in 2021. The group went on Instagram Live to make the announcement. “We’ve finally come down to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir Media to release our music in 2021,” said Trugoy of De La Soul on IG Live. “Our catalog will be released this year, we are trying to work hard and diligently along with the good folks over at Reservoir to get this done. We sat down and got it done pretty quickly actually, it was kind of impressive how fast we got it done. Maybe two weeks time tops.”

