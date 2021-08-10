Severe Weather Statement issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 17:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Tyler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DODDRIDGE...SOUTHEASTERN TYLER AND WEST CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTIES At 525 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of West Union, or 10 miles southeast of Middlebourne, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Salem, Center Point, Sedalia, Canton and Lima. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
