Stafford SK ModifiedR Purse Increasing by $2,700 for North American Motor Car Senator's Cup

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago

This Friday night, August 13, will see Stafford Speedway’s SK Modified® cars take part in their second extra distance event of the 2021 season in the North American Motor Car Senator’s Cup. The SK Modifieds® will race 50-laps instead of their customary 40-lap distance, and with the extra distance comes extra cash. Stafford will increase the SK Modified® feature purse by $2,700 with the purse increase spread evenly throughout the field as each finishing position will receive an extra $100.

speedwaydigest.com

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
