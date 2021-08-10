Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production “Control”
(Dublin, Ohio) — The Abbey Theater of Dublin will co-present with J&J Productions the world-premiere production of the play “Control,” written by Abbey Theater of Dublin Instructor Jarrod Turnbull. The production will be performed in-person (adhering to all CDC and Franklin County Public Health guidelines) Aug. 19-21, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST. Tickets are $12 per patron and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.dublinohiousa.gov
