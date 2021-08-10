Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dublin, OH

Abbey Theater of Dublin Presents World Premiere Production “Control”

dublinohiousa.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dublin, Ohio) — The Abbey Theater of Dublin will co-present with J&J Productions the world-premiere production of the play “Control,” written by Abbey Theater of Dublin Instructor Jarrod Turnbull. The production will be performed in-person (adhering to all CDC and Franklin County Public Health guidelines) Aug. 19-21, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST. Tickets are $12 per patron and are available for purchase at DublinOhioUSA.gov/abbey-theater.

dublinohiousa.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dublin, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Peter And The Starcatcher#The Abbey Theater#J J Productions#Cdc#Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP lawmakers blast Biden over Afghanistan collapse

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from the capital city prompted comparisons to America’s exit from Vietnam. “This is President Biden ’s Saigon moment,” House Minority...

Comments / 0

Community Policy