From ACHR News: HVAC contractors are not unfamiliar with the labor shortage in the skilled trades. Many contractors are constantly looking for either experienced technicians or quality employees with the potential to become one. Or both. There are a variety of strategies for finding, recruiting, and hiring talent, such as reaching out to local schools or developing an in-house training program. Manufacturers in the HVAC industry also have an incentive to get more people into the skilled trades, and they have been exerting effort to develop the future workforce.