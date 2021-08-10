Cancel
Congress & Courts

Emergency Preparedness Bills Re-Introduce to Congress

Last week, the Real Emergency Access for Aging and Disability Inclusion (REAADI) for Disasters Act and the Disaster Relief Medicaid Act (DRMA) were re-introduced. Both REAADI (S. 2658) and DRMA (S. 2646) were introduced in the U.S. Senate by MS Caucus Chair, Senator Casey (D-PA). In the U.S. House of Representatives, REAADI (H.R. 4938) was introduce by Representative Langevin (D-RI-2) and DRMA (H.R. 4937) was introduced by Rep. Panetta (D – CA- 20).

