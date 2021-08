E-commerce and online shopping platforms have opened a whole new world of products for buyers that would have never been available to them previously, but that power doesn’t come without some drawbacks. Although items sold through Amazon carry more weight than those on custom or smaller online shipping sites, it isn’t an assurance that those products actually work as advertised. Taking an important step forward to assure its users, Amazon is making the bold announcement that it is willing to compensate buyers who experience harm or damage from defective products sold through its platform.