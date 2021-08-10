Passholder Appreciation Days returns to Universal Orlando for 2021 with exclusive discounts, benefits, and menus
Universal Orlando has announced details on 2021’s Passholder Appreciation Days, including discounts, benefits, and menus exclusive to Universal Annual Passholders beginning August 16 and running through September 30. Special perks during the event include a collectible UOAP themed magnet and buttons, exclusive Passholder merchandise, and Early Park Admission to the...www.insideuniversal.net
