Salem Lutheran Church was extremely pleased and excited to offer their Vacation Bible School “Kickin’ it Old School” to 122 students the week of July 19-23. Our kids grapple with questions like these every day: Is there just one God? . . . Who is God? . . . What is God like? . . . Does God love me? . . . Can I know God? At Kickin’ it Old School, students uncovered the truth about our Creator God! There’s a sea of confusion about who God is and what he’s like, so we tracked down the one true God and learned how amazing he is through the pages of Scripture. Kickin’ it Old School VBS was packed with teaching that connects the Bible to the real world and gives kids a better understanding of our awe-inspiring Creator and the salvation he offers through Jesus Christ.