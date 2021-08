Jewelry is one of the most intimate pieces of fashion we wear; it can symbolize love, friendship, achievement, or loss. Whenever I see someone with rings stacked on their fingers, bangles up to their elbows, or gold chains layered perfectly over a pearl necklace, I’m intrigued. I want to know more about them and if there is a story behind each item. The point here is that the jewelry we wear pulls people in closer and shares a bit about who we are without having to say much, which is kind of beautiful.