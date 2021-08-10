Cancel
Big Win for Medicare Complex Rehabilitation Technology (CRT) Users

nationalmssociety.org
 6 days ago

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently announced that they are changing their policy to permanently exclude Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) manual wheelchair accessories from the competitive bidding system thought to cause barriers in access for some Medicare beneficiaries. This change has been an advocacy priority of the National MS Society and our many partners in the disability community for several years. CMS had previously exempted all CRT power wheelchair accessories from the same cuts, and Congress and the agency had instituted several temporary suspensions of the cuts for manual accessories. The new permanent policy was issued as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System final rule, which also included several DMEPOS policies.

www.nationalmssociety.org

Comments / 0

#Crt#Blindness#Rehab#Medicaid Services#Cms#Complex Rehab Technology#Crt#The National Ms Society#Congress#Dmepos
