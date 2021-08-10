Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Greater St. Louis, Inc. Statement on Senate Passage of Infrastructure Bill

constructforstl.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate passed a nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. “The U.S. Senate today approved a historic infrastructure bill that will help create jobs and strengthen America’s global competitiveness. This nearly $1 trillion infrastructure investment will help the St. Louis region make critical investments in our transportation networks – including roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, water systems, and broadband.

