Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Ligue 1 next summer, according to Spanish outlet AS. The Portuguese has proven himself over the last two decades as one of the greatest players to ever play football. He has scored over 700 goals, become the all time top goalscorer in the Champions League and on the international stage, won five Champions Leagues and seven league titles, and won five Ballon d’Or awards.