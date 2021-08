Every electronic device needs a chip to govern it. This is the processor that is capable of moving all the information of the device from one side of the motherboard to the other. But this is not its only function, since by itself it determines the maximum capacities of a device. On occasion we have seen what they are capable of if they are exclusively dedicated to a single task, but not all chips share the same characteristics. And the most recent case we see in the form of Qualcomm and its recently released Snapdragon Wear 5100 that will work on smartwatches.