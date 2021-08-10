N.C. House wants extra credit for school spending in new budget bill

RALEIGH — House Republicans are trumpeting their two-year government budget proposal for state teacher raises at levels that are higher than what the Senate passed in June. “It does take care of North Carolina from the mountains to the coast and everything in between,” House Speaker Tim Moore of Cleveland County said at a news conference this week unveiling the initial plan. “It recognizes probably the greatest investment that we've seen to ... improve the lives of ordinary North Carolinians that I've ever seen.”