Phase two of Milan’s project is well underway – a crossroads could arrive next summer

Having stabilised after the Chinese ownership of 2017-18, AC Milan are hoping to move into phase two of their project under Elliott Management. As MilanNews writes, qualification for the Champions League was the first major objective for Milan and there is a clear change in the club’s fortunes when looking at the pre and post-lockdown era. A fantastic second place finish followed last season and it has reignited a lot of interest among the fan base after some difficult years, but the ownership and management know that things are far from complete.