AC Milan appear to have gone cold on signing Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea as they have made other choices for their midfield, a report claims. According to the latest from Calciomercato.com, there is now a distinct possibility that Bakayoko could move back to Ligue 1 and join Lyon this summer as Les Gones are interested in signing him. The Frenchman has returned to Chelsea after spending last season on loan at Napoli and does not appear to be part of their plans.