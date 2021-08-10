Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Claudio Lotito Could Solve Lazio’s Liquidity Ratio Issue Through a Shareholders Loan

By Apollo Heyes
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLazio president Claudio Lotito may solve the club’s issues with the liquidity ratio through a shareholders loan. As explained by Biancocelesti fan and economics expert LeastSquares on Twitter earlier today, the Biancocelesti president is looking for a way to unblock the club’s liquidity ratio, which is currently blocking them from making any new signings or registering contract renewals.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Lotito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquidity#Leastsquares#Argentinian#Roman#Lazio Events Srl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Domino effect could lead Juventus defender towards Lazio

After two underwhelming seasons in Turin, Merih Demiral is expected to part ways with Juventus this summer. Nonetheless, his next destination seems to be anyone’s guess at this point. The Turkish defender has been linked with the likes of Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund, but the Old Lady is yet to...
SoccerYardbarker

Genoa Reportedly Interested in Signing Lazio Defender Kamenovic on Loan

Genoa are reportedly interested in signing Lazio defender Dimitrije Kamenovic on loan this month. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Secolo XIX earlier today, the Biancocelesti are looking for a new club for the 21-year-old Serbian left back, who did not impress coach Maurizio Sarri in the pre-season retreat in Auronzo di Cadore.
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Youngster Armini Officially Joins Serie C Side Piacenza on Loan

Lazio defender Nicolo Armini has officially joined Serie C side Piacenza on a season-long loan. As announced in an official statement earlier today, the 20-year-old Italian defender has joined Piacenza on loan for the upcoming season, where he will be given regular first team minutes as he looks to continue his development.
SoccerYardbarker

Selling Escalante to Marseille Opens the Door for Lazio to Sign Arsenal’s Torreira

Lazio midfielder Gonzalo Escalante’s possible move to Olympique de Marseille could open to door for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira. As reported by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the Ligue 1 side are keen on signing the 28-year-old Escalante, who hasn’t particularly convinced coach Maurizio Sarri in the pre-season preparations this summer.
SoccerTribal Football

Inter Milan GM Marotta confirms Dzeko, Correa transfer plans

Inter Milan GM Beppe Marotta admits they're interested in Lazio attacker Joaquin Correa. Marotta also spoke about moving for Roma striker Edin Dzeko. He told TMW: "The dinner went well. "Dzeko? It is not over, but we are going to try, he is certainly a good shot. "Is Correa a...
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Forward Correa Only Wants Move to Inter but It May Not Happen This Month

Lazio forward Joaquin Correa only wants a move to Inter but he may not get his wish this month. As reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the Nerazzurri want to sign a second striker after completing the deal for former Roma man Edin Dzeko, and have identified both Correa and Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne as their top options.
SoccerYardbarker

Photo: Lazio’s Starting XI for Friendly Against Sassuolo This Evening

Lazio have announced the Starting 11 for tonight’s final pre-season friendly against Sassuolo. As seen in a post on Lazio’s Twitter page earlier today, the Biancocelesti will be lining up a mostly full-strength squad against the Neroverdi this evening at 7:30pm local time, with the main absence being Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, who is suffering from muscle fatigue.
SoccerYardbarker

De Sciglio expected to stay at Juventus – So who will make way?

When Mattia De Sciglio arrived for Juve’s pre-season, it felt more like a forced reunion. The Italian spent the last campaign on loan at Lyon, but the French club opted against keeping him on a permanent basis. Therefore, the fullback found himself once again in Turin, but luckily for him,...
SoccerYardbarker

Video: Federico Bernadeschi unleashes a rocket to put Juventus back in front

Federico Bernadeschi has fired Juventus back ahead in the opening half against Atalanta, with his thundering strike putting us 2-1 ahead. We may have felt a little hard done-by to have seen our lead reduced to zero when Bonucci was deemed to have fouled inside the penalty area, when there was little-to-no contact, but Luis Muriel’s spotkick was taken well.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Agent denys Arsenal in talks over Lacazette to Roma

There have been understandably various rumours surrounding the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette from yesterday’s Arsenal game away at Brentford, with many pundits suggesting that the future of both Arsenal’s most expensive strikers may be in jeopardy. There appears, from recent rumours, a triangle of possible moves involving...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Udinese impress ahead of Serie A opener against Juventus

Even though it was only Ascoli, Udinese put on a decent outing in the first round of Coppa Italia. Despite the departures of star player Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid) and goalkeeper Juan Musso (Atalanta), Luca Gotti still possesses some talented players in his squad. The man who led the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy