Claudio Lotito Could Solve Lazio’s Liquidity Ratio Issue Through a Shareholders Loan
Lazio president Claudio Lotito may solve the club’s issues with the liquidity ratio through a shareholders loan. As explained by Biancocelesti fan and economics expert LeastSquares on Twitter earlier today, the Biancocelesti president is looking for a way to unblock the club’s liquidity ratio, which is currently blocking them from making any new signings or registering contract renewals.www.yardbarker.com
