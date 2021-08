MAFFEZZOLI'S OUTLOOK: While it is better than being lumped in the same district as area teams Manatee High and Palmetto High in 7A-12, the Bobcats will not find easy sledding in 7A-12 with the four teams to the south. Palmetto Ridge knocked off Port Charlotte and Charlotte in consecutive weeks during last year's playoffs. Immokalee, going through some transition, usually has speedy players while Riverdale has bulked up its roster and coaching staff. Lehigh always has some pretty good athletes. North Port's best change for success is to win its non-district games while pulling an upset or two in district play.